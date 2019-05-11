Syndicate Price Down 12.9% This Week (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Syndicate has a total market cap of $853,651.00 and $15,860.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Syndicate has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Syndicate Profile

Syndicate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 36,232,292 coins and its circulating supply is 32,518,010 coins. The official website for Syndicate is www.synx.online . Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syndicate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

