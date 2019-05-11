Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,220,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,975,000. First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of SNCR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $88.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.37 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 68.91%. Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $72,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 14,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $116,779.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,813 shares of company stock valued at $284,178 over the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

