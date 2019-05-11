Switch Inc (SWCH) Major Shareholder Scott Russell Gragson Sells 104,350 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 104,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,154,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scott Russell Gragson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Russell Gragson sold 138,200 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,511,908.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Scott Russell Gragson sold 11,800 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $129,800.00.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,585. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 7,956,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Switch by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,590,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 1,168,572 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 743,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,056,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 567,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Switch by 5,470.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 441,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

