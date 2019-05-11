Superconductor Technologies (SCON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 414.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.65. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Superconductor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

