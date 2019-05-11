SunTrust Banks Comments on Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 888.80%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 375,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,256,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,963,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 534,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,261 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

