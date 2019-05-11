Summit Hotel Properties Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (INN)

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Shares of INN opened at $12.44 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
