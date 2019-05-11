Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $504.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 387,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.55%.

Several research firms have commented on SPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $63,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,557.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,304,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after acquiring an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

