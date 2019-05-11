Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 784.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 792,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 702,514 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $127,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBLU opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

