Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, Director Ralph Quinsey sold 209,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $14,447,174.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,813,540.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $147,684.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,057.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,279 shares of company stock worth $15,292,289 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $6.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qorvo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

