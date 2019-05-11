Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,027 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 195,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,289,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $134.82 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $9,938,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,016 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,170 shares of company stock worth $15,022,428 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

