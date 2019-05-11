Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 117,563 Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 717,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 105.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

