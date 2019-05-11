Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 122 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

ADBE opened at $278.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $291.70. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,481,738. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

