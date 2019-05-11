Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 130,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,431. The company has a market cap of $267.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 48,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

