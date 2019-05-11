Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.13 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%.
Shares of SCM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.16. 130,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,431. The company has a market cap of $267.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
