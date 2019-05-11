State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $46,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,595,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,985,033,000 after purchasing an additional 496,648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,931,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $292,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 24,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $2,275,405.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,334.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $7,556,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

