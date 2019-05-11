SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,569. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

