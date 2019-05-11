Square (SQ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Square stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,618,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,967. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,299.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Square has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $341,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 902,676 shares of company stock worth $68,723,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472,640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Operations LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

