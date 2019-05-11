Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Stake Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,084 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $105,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 113,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $84.13 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

