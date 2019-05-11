Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $308,382.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $98,699.00 and approximately $308,382.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01263828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00088108 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.