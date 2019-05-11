SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) Stake Boosted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $448,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

