SpartanNash (SPTN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 307,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,382. SpartanNash has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $570.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SPTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpartanNash from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Pivotal Research restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

