South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Viacom were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Viacom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 656,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Viacom by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,979,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Viacom by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAB opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. Viacom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Viacom from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

