South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.24 Million Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,675 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,045,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 699,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $5,896,000.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLCA. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.34.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/south-dakota-investment-council-has-5-24-million-stake-in-u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca.html.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.