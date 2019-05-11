SolarCoin (SLR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $3,591.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.01302073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001484 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00019955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00084922 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001388 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,689,454 coins and its circulating supply is 51,997,700 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

