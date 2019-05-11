Smart Money Group LLC Invests $635,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35,766.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

