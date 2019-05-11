Slate Office REIT (SOT) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$59.06 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.