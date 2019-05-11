Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$8.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

TSE SOT.UN opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.48 and a 12-month high of C$8.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

