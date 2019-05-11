Skyline Co. (SKY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Skyline during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Skyline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Skyline by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Skyline by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $21.10 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.65 million.

SKY has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In other Skyline news, insider Mak Capital One Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $30,315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 4,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $96,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

