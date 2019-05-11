Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $175.21 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

