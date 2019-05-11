Signition LP Takes $273,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Signition LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,867,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,436,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,629,000 after buying an additional 1,947,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

