Siemens (SIE) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €120.65 ($140.29).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €107.02 ($124.44) on Thursday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

