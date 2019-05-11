Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,989,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 224,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 9,278.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 489,901 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 485,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Shares of NYSE JPS opened at $9.34 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

