Shotspotter (SSTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Shotspotter from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.26.

SSTI stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $504.46 million, a PE ratio of -171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 3.01. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $89,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $33,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Shotspotter by 28.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 1,902.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 349,943 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 7.7% during the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shotspotter by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

