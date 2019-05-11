Shotspotter (SSTI) Downgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Shotspotter from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.26.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 937,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,258. Shotspotter has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 3.01.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $89,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $629,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.