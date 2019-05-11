Shotspotter (SSTI) Downgraded to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shotspotter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Shotspotter from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.26.
Shares of Shotspotter stock traded down $10.29 on Friday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 937,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,258. Shotspotter has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 3.01.
In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $89,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $629,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,359 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the first quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shotspotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
