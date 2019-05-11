Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Gem Diamonds (GEMD)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

Shares of GEMD stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 87.30 ($1.14). 37,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

