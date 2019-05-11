Ship Finance International (SFL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ship Finance is a major shipowning company. Including newbuildings, Ship Finance owns a fleet consisting of vessels, including crude oil tankers (VLCC and Suezmax), oil/bulk/ore vessels, container vessels, dry bulk carriers, jack-up drilling rigs and seismic vessels. The fleet is one of the largest in the world and most of the vessels are employed on medium- or long-term charters. “

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Ship Finance International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SFL opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Ship Finance International has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.35 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ship Finance International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.