SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (SHMUY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SHMUY stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. Research analysts anticipate that SHIMIZU CORP/ADR will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

