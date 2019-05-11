SGL Carbon (SGL) PT Set at €6.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.18 ($11.83).

SGL opened at €7.53 ($8.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.04. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €5.90 ($6.86) and a 1-year high of €12.07 ($14.03). The firm has a market cap of $920.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

