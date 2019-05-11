SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $8,004,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,227.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $709,520.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

