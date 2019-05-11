SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 83,567 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 1,028.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,317,000 after purchasing an additional 633,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,530,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,992,000 after purchasing an additional 612,234 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,097,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,668,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,435 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/sg-americas-securities-llc-purchases-83567-shares-of-matador-resources-co-mtdr.html.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.