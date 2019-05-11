Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Decreased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,745,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,201,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,028,000 after acquiring an additional 426,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

