SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Major Shareholder Richard E. Caruso Sells 5,020 Shares

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 5,020 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $76,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,636.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 242.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 70,369 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 22.6% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 43,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 42.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaSpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/seaspine-holdings-corp-spne-major-shareholder-richard-e-caruso-sells-5020-shares.html.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.