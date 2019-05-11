SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 30.60%.

NYSE SMHI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.55. 18,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SEACOR Marine has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEACOR Marine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of SEACOR Marine worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

