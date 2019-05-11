Sanne Group (SNN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

LON SNN opened at GBX 653 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.59 million and a PE ratio of 51.83. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 737 ($9.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

In other news, insider Martin Schnaier acquired 9,520 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £49,504 ($64,685.74).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

