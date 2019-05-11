Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €210.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €210.00 ($244.19) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €159.90 ($185.93).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €133.74 ($155.51) on Thursday. Continental has a 12-month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a 12-month high of €229.40 ($266.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.