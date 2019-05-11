Sandon Capital Investments Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

SNC stock opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million and a P/E ratio of -128.57. Sandon Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.05 ($0.74).

Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile

Sandon Capital Investments Limited is a publically owned investment manager. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in equity markets across the globe. It invests in various companies in natural resource sectors of the equity markets worldwide. The investments of the firm are managed by BlackRock Investment Management UK Limited.

