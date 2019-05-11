Sandon Capital Investments Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (SNC)

Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
SNC stock opened at A$0.90 ($0.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 million and a P/E ratio of -128.57. Sandon Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.05 ($0.74).
Sandon Capital Investments Company Profile
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sandon Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandon Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.