Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,353 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $43.91 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 112,353 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (IEV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/sand-hill-global-advisors-llc-sells-112353-shares-of-ishares-europe-etf-iev.html.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.