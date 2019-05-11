Safestore (SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).
LON:SAFE opened at GBX 641 ($8.38) on Wednesday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.