Safestore (SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 641 ($8.38) on Wednesday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a one year high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

In other news, insider Ian Krieger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £59,600 ($77,877.96).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

