Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $349.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $349,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total value of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,075 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,483 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,889.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

