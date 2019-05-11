Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 263 by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a CHF 263 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 275 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays set a CHF 315 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 249 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 274.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

