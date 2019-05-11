RMR Group (RMR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RMR Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 88,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,080. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.17.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RMR Group will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

